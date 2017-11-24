× State police: Man attempted to buy date rape drug for drugging a pre-teen prostitute

WILLIMANTIC — A Willimantic man is facing criminal charges after police said he made attempts to acquire a date rape drug to use for drugging a pre-teen prostitute.

Connecticut State Police detectives said they arrested Devin Quirk, 38, and charged him with risk of injury to a child, criminal attempt at sexual assault first degree, patronizing a prostitute and conspiracy to commit trafficking persons.

State police said on November 6, around 11:30 p.m., detectives initiated an investigation into an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business run by a registered sex offender on parole.

“Through the course of the investigation state police detectives identified Devin Quirk as the suspect. Detectives also learned that Quirk made attempts to acquire a date rape drug to use for drugging a pre-teen prostitute,”said state police.

State police said they arrested Quirk Wednesday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.