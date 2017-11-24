× Unfinished Black Friday tweet from McDonald’s goes viral

OAK BROOK, IL (KXIN) — Whoever wrote it didn’t finish their thought before posting—and the internet was lovin’ it.

McDonald’s sent a tweet out ahead of Black Friday that clearly wasn’t ready for prime time. The incomplete message said, “Black Friday **** Need copy and link****.”

It was sent out in the early morning hours of Black Friday. Did the fast-food chain have a deal for Black Friday shoppers? Was it going to remind people to grab a breakfast sandwich and coffee before heading out to stores?

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

We’ll never know because the tweet—clearly intended as a placeholder—was never finished. The message was posted on the @McDonaldsCorp verified Twitter account.

Twitter, as expected, had some fun with the message at McDonald’s expense. The company did respond to its own goof a few hours later:

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

And here’s some of the reaction on Twitter:

someone's not paying their marketing interns — the great british very fake-off (@VeryFakePhil) November 24, 2017

This will probably get more awareness than their originally planned tweet… — Musa Tariq (@MusaTariq) November 24, 2017

Social media managers reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/38cwM4wdNR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

I mean, it is a verified account… Decide for yourself. They're definitely right about Trump thoughhttps://t.co/8AIE5XotmY — Ezra DF (@ezradf) November 24, 2017

And, of course, Wendy’s–almost always on point with its social media game–couldn’t resist chiming in:

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017