30th annual WinterFest parade takes place in Norwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- The 30th annual Winterfest parade stepped off Saturday afternoon.

Thousands attend to watch the parade. This year the event featured sixty-two different participants like marching bands and fire departments.

"We just want to bring people into our downtown and celebrate the holidays, this event has always been right after thanksgiving,” said Parade Chairman Tucker Braddock.

Organizers say next years parade will take place one week later which will follow lighting up city hall