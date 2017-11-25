× Court rejects man’s appeal in 2012 drug deal killing

HARTFORD – – A man convicted of killing another man during a suspected drug deal five years ago has lost another appeal.

Joseph Walker was found guilty in 2014 in the May 2012 shooting of 28-year-old David Caban during a suspected crack deal in front of Caban’s Waterbury home. Prosecutors alleged Walker and an accomplice had planned to rob Caban.

The Republican-American reports that the state Appellate Court on Friday rejected Walker’s claim that the trial judge had erred in failing to instruct the jury on accomplice testimony. At issue was the credibility of the testimony of a co-defendnt’s girlfriend. Walker had alleged she was an accomplice who willingly helped cover up the crime.

The court last year upheld his murder and robbery convictions and life sentence, but overturned a conspiracy charge.