Driver tries to cut into President Trump's motorcade in Florida

PALM BEACH, Flo. — An angry motorist tried to cut his van into President Trump’s motorcade in Florida Saturday afternoon and made obscene gestures as he was pulled over by police.

According to FOX News, a White House pool report said the red van “attempted to cut into the motorcade. Local law enforcement pulled over the vehicle, where the driver made obscene gestures and screamed several expletives.”

The incident happened as the president was returning to Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach after a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The Associated Press reported that the president was spotted playing a round with 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus and Nicklaus’ son Gerry.

