Hockey tournament in Northford held in memory of opioid victim

NORTHFORD -- A large crowd gathered around the Ice Pavilion in Northford Saturday, one last time for the Nick Kruczek Grand Finale Memorial Jamboree Fundraiser.

Nick Kruczek was a standout hockey player, who began his freshman year at Hand High School in Madison as the starting center on the varsity team. His first experience with drugs, his mother Sue Kruczek claims, came before his first high school game. He died from a heroin overdose in 2013. He was when twenty years old.

For the last five years, a hockey tournament has been held in memory of Nick Kruczek. All the proceeds promote drug prevention and awareness and support Guilford High School and Daniel Hand High School senior scholarships.

It was an emotional day for all involved, especially those who played with Nick.

"He's here with us right now, you know," said one player.