Ramp reopened after major accident on I-91 in Cromwell

CROMWELL — Connecticut State Police are investigating a major accident in Cromwell Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. The entrance ramp to I-91 at exit 21 was shut down while the investigation was underway, but the was is cleared by around 7 a.m. and the entrance ramp was reopened.

State police said that while they were investigating that original accident, a car struck one of their cruisers, creating even more problems.

We know the first accident resulted in very serious injuries but there is no word on whether the accident with the cruiser caused any injuries.

