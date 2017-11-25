Much milder this afternoon; brisk, cooler tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend will continue to feature mostly quiet weather with a mild Saturday followed by a cool, brisk Sunday, with a couple a light showers squeezed in between on Saturday night.

High pressure off the east coast will shoot temperatures well up in the 50s Saturday afternoon due to the SW wind flow ushering the milder air. A weak cold front will deliver the possibility of a few scattered light showers Saturday night. This front does not have a lot of moisture or energy to work with so these light showers should not put hamper on your shopping and or travel plans this weekend. In addition, temperatures will be warm enough to support rain showers and not snow so you don't have to worry about slippery roads. Cooler air will be in for Sunday and Monday, but nothing too brutally cold. Temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s to near 50, respectively.

High pressure builds across New England Monday into Tuesday with seasonal cool temperatures on Monday followed by another warm-up next Tuesday and Wednesday. A cool front will drop temps a bit but still above normal by the second half of next week and into the first couple of days of December.

Long range computer models continue to show that temperatures will average above normal through next week and at least through the first few days of December with no snow in sight.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Partly cloudy, mild, chance a night shower. High: Low-mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery & chilly, chance for a flurry. High: 37-44.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 55-60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 50-55.

