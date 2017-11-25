Newington youth football team returns as defending champs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- Back from yet another victorious season, the Newington Knights 8U football team was welcomed home Saturday to a crowd of parents and fans.

“It was surprising and exciting,” said quarterback Dominic Creaco. The 27 player team made up of 7 to 9-year-old kids made the playoffs to take on teams from across the country in Massachusetts, going 13 and 0.

“They played with be best teams out there, and ours are one of them,” said Newington Knights VP of football Eileen Colonese.

The group was led by first year head coach Matt Gardiner, assistant coach to last years national championship team, who took the title in Indiana.

“It feels awesome, there was a lot of things I wanted to do last year and implement and the boys just accepted and excelled and excelled, I couldn’t keep up with how fast they were growing as football players," said Gardiner.

Head Coach Gardiner expressed his hope to continue the success of the team. “Hope to keep this thing going, that would be great," said Coach Gardiner.