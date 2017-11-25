× State Police investigating untimely death in Lisbon

LISBON — Police responded to River Road for a report of a deceased body that had been located in the woods.

Police said that received calls of the untimely around 1:40 p.m. Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and now lead the investigation.

As of this time police have not identified the body. The office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of the death.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Detectives at Troop E at 860.848.6500.