× Busy morning at Bradley as holiday travelers head home

WINDSOR LOCKS – If you’re flying home (or anywhere else) today, you may want to budget a little extra time. Bradley International Airport’s operations staff say it’s a very busy morning at Connecticut’s largest airport.

According to AAA, almost a quarter-million New Englanders are flying this Thanksgiving holiday weekend – an increase of 5.5% over last year. That New England increase is bigger than the national growth, and it’s as high as it’s been in 10 years. Allow extra time to get park and get through security. Remember there are new TSA policies regarding electronic devices.

As of 6:30 a.m., there was only one delayed departure at BDL, the 8:05 to Philadelphia. The good news: CT DOT is not reporting any significant delays on the highways, and Metro North and Amtrak trains also have only minor delays.