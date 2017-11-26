Colder today, with wind chill playing a factor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our long holiday weekend is coming to a close, and this year, it will be remembered as a quiet one, at least with regards to our weather.

There was no rain or snow and temperatures started out a bit chilly on Thanksgiving but have since warmed up nicely with highs reaching the mid-upper 50s Saturday afternoon.

A weak cold front has moved off-shore that will usher in cooler air today and Monday, but nothing too brutally cold. There is a secondary cold front ushering in a reinforcing shot of cool air tonight with the chance for a flurry. No worries though travelling home should be no problem with dry roads this afternoon.

High pressure builds across New England Monday into Tuesday with seasonal cool temperatures on Monday followed by another warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cool front will drop temperatures a bit but still above normal by the second half of the week and into the first couple of days of December next weekend.

Computer models are starting to converge on a potential East Coast storm by Friday and next weekend. Latest indications are for a storm to form off the East Coast and slowly crawl up the coast and stall just south and east of New England. For snow lovers, you will have to be patient because there is one ingredient missing for this potential storm and that is cold air. The cold air continues to lag behind and will not be available for this storm so most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There is a chance that we could see some snow showers in the Berkshires and northern New England on the back side of the storm sometime next Sunday.

Stay tuned to the FOX61 Weather Watch Team for updates this week on the latest potential storm.

Forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery & chilly, chance for a flurry. High: 37-44.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: mid-upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 40's - low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 55-60.

Thursday: Early sun, then increasing clouds. High: 50.

Friday: Stormy, with the potential for heavy rain and wind. High: 50.

Saturday: Windy with scattered showers. High: 45-50.

