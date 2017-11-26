× Engine problem causes emergency landing at Oxford airport

OXFORD — An engine problem caused an emergency landing Sunday afternoon at Waterbury -Oxford Airport.

Kathleen Bergen of the FAA said in an email, “A Cirrus SR22 aircraft landed safely at Waterbury-Oxford Airport at 4 pm today after the pilot declared an emergency and reported a possible engine problem when the aircraft was two miles west of the airport. The pilot had been practicing takeoffs and landings before the emergency.”

No injuries were reported.