Merchants on Small Business Saturday: local businesses make strong communities

GLASTONBURY - Small businesses around the state of Connecticut took part in Small Business Saturday this weekend, witht towns throughout the state emphasizing the importance of shopping locally not just today, but all the way through the holiday season.

Small business owners like Andrea Hawkins of Glastonbury's Berkins Blend Cafe know their loyal customers.

She says "We have started to see families develop. So new babies are born, we look for them to come in, we know their stories we know about broken arms and colds and all of the other things that make this more of a community."

Small businesses generate two of every three net new jobs, and it’s thanks to people in town who support the small shops. 66% of consumers say they support small businesses in order to give back to the community.

Jocelyn DeMaio is one of the owners of Empowered Indoor Cycling Studio in Glastonbury. She says they participated because "This is our first year in business, and we’re really interested in meeting new people new locals who are interested in supporting the community."

You'll be supporting your neighbors -- for every 100 dollars spent at a locally owned business, 73 dollars stays in that local economy. In larger chain stores, only 43 dollars stays locally.

As Jocelyn says, "You can go anywhere to eat, anywhere to work out, anywhere to shop, but by reaching into your pocket and spending that dollar at a local shop you’re helping everybody in the community succeed."