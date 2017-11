Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One the ice, it’s been an up and down season for the Quinnipiac Men’s Hockey team.. but, off the ice, the Bobcats did something a Cheshire family won’t ever forget.

Last week, the Bobcats “drafted” 11-year-old Michael Torello, who was diagnosed with Kernicterus as an infant. Torello came to Quinnipiac

Through Team Impact , a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illness with college athletic teams.