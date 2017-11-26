× Silver Alert issued for New Haven 11-year-old

NEW HAVEN – Police have a Silver Alert for Anyla Pickett, age 11, listing her as an “Endangered Runaway”. She was last seen on Saturday, November 25th.

She’s described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink leggings.

If you see Anyla or you have any information, please contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.