State police release holiday driving arrest and violation stats

MIDDLETOWN — State Police have released the annual holiday statistics regarding the traffic violations, arrests, and fatal crashes.

The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, 11/22/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday 11/26/2017. Troopers are patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drunken driving violations and aggressive drivers.

According to police, numbers have been slightly down this year. The most notable number is the seatbelt violations handed out to offenders. In 2016, police issued a total number of 311 seatbelt violations. So far for this Thanksgiving week, the number is only 180.

Sadly though, the number of fatalities is up from last year. One person died on November 22 in Killingly, while another person died in Cromwell November 25. In 2016, there was one fatality.