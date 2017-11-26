× Two injured, reports of shots fired at New York mall

MIDDLETOWN, NY — Two people were reportedly injured in a Middletown mall Sunday afternoon, a New York State Police spokesperson said.

People on scene tweeted the Galleria Mall has been evacuated according to WPIX. They say the shooting happened inside an American Eagle.

No information was immediately available on the victims.

Police have not reported any arrests. A New York State Police trooper confirmed the mall is being evacuated.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.