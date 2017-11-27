Brisk and sunny Tuesday with temps in the mid 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our long holiday weekend has come to a close, and this year will be remembered as a quiet one, at least with regards to our weather.

High pressure builds across New England Monday into Tuesday with seasonal cool temperatures on Monday followed by another warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another cool front will drop temperatures a bit but still above normal by the second half of the week and into the first couple of days of December next weekend.

Computer models have shifted the potential storm to our west, and in much weakened form because of the progressive jet stream pattern pushing the storm out sea quicker by Friday night, before slowing down well east of New England by next weekend.

Friday looks to be rainy and not snowy . For snow lovers, you will have to be patient because there are two ingredients missing: cold air and the right storm track.

The cold air will stay banked up in Canada and will not be available for this storm, even if the storm were to track off-shore and towards Cape Cod which is typically a favorable storm track for Connecticut to receive significant snows.

Stay tuned to the FOX61 Weather Watch Team for updates this week on the latest potential storm.

Forecast:

Tonight: Chilly, winds diminish. Low: 20-30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 40's - low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 53-58.

Thursday: Early sun, then increasing clouds, cooler; showers late at night. High: 50.

Friday: Periods of rain and showers. High: 45-50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy windy but not to cold. High: 45-50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still quite breezy. High: 40s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.