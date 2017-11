× Bristol PD: Wanted man turns himself in

BRISTOL — Police said Juan Serrano, 23, turned himself in Tuesday after he was wanted by police for a carjacking incident on November 6.

Bristol police said Serrano was at the Valero Gas Station located on Pine Street, when he noticed a 2010 white Dodge Charger (CT plates – 735YLO) left unattended and running as the owner entered the gas station.

“Juan was caught on camera entering the vehicle and driving away from the scene,” police said.