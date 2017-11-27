Rally to be held at State Capitol for teen shot and killed by Bridgeport PD

HARTFORD — Today, community members and advocates for Racial Justice and Police Accountability from across the state will be gathering near the State Capitol building, bringing attention to the officer involved shooting death of 15-year-old Jayson Negron.

Negron was an unarmed 15-year-old who was shot and killed by Bridgeport Officer James Boulay. Bridgeport police said rookie officer James Boulay shot and killed Negron after the teen nearly ran him over in a stolen car. Police said that car was a dangerous weapon that put an officer’s life in danger which forced him to make a split second decision.

A video was posted on Twitter by a family member shortly after the incident. It showed Jayson on the ground after he was shot.

Juan Negron, Jayson’s father, alleges police were poorly trained, his son shouldn’t have been shot and “reasonable” medical care wasn’t provided after the shooting.

The Negron family, along with community advocates across the state are calling for State Attorney Maureen Platt to charge Boulay with murder. Advocates argue that public officials, state's attorneys, and the legal system give special treatment to police officers, giving them leniency and protection even when they shoot citizens, especially in communities of color.

The rally is scheduled to be Today, November 27th, at 11:30 a.m.