Glastonbury Police arrest man accused of violent carjacking

HARTFORD — Glastonbury Police say they’ve arrested Kevin Reid, 27, of Hartford, after a carjacking investigation led to him.

Police say on September 27th, Glastonbury Police received a 911 call from a victim at the Tannery Apartments located at 917 New London Turnpike. The caller stated that he was forced out of his car by Ried (not identified at the time) and Ried drove off in the car. The car was later recovered in Hartford.

Evidence was later gathered which led police to investigate Reid as the suspect.

He was arrested at a probation meeting in Hartford without incident. Ie is being held on a $250,000 bond.