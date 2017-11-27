× Glastonbury woman arrested after throwing a dog against a wall: Police

GLASTONBURY — Police arrested a woman after they said she threw a dog against a wall.

Police arrested Lindsay Anderson, 25, of Glastonbury on November 14 and charged her with cruelty to animals. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to a home for a report of an intoxicated woman who had badly beaten a dog. They said the found the small Chihuahua with a swollen eye, a cut to its sternum area, and severe bruising to its entire underbelly and joints. Police said Anderson admitted to throwing the dog against the wall.

She was released on a $2,500 bond.