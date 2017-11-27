× Gov. Malloy sends 13 state troopers to Puerto Rico

HARTFORD — Gov. Dan Malloy praised 13 state police troopers who are being deployed to Puerto Rico to assist in the storm recovery efforts.

“Connecticut is home to some of the bravest, brightest, and most selfless state troopers in the nation,” Governor Malloy said. “I’m incredibly proud of the troopers that volunteered to assist the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need, and wish them a successful tour of duty, and a safe return home. These deployments build upon Connecticut’s major hurricane recovery support efforts, including the over 70 recovery missions engaged in by our National Guard.”

According to the governor’s office, the troopers, 12 of whom are fluent in Spanish, will be patrolling and providing security and traffic assistance in conjunction with the local police in Puerto Rico. The crew departed Bradley Airport early Monday morning.