HS Football: Middletown eyeing deep postseason run; hosts defending champs New Canaan

MIDDLETOWN -- For the Middletown Blue Dragons, it has been a streak-breaking year.

It has been four years since they last beat Windsor. Middletown soundly defeated the Warriors on Thanksgiving Eve, 24-7.

It's been 32 years since the team finished a regular season undefeated. That counter will reset after the team completed a 10-0 campaign and wrapped up the number-1 seed in the Class L playoffs.

Now, the Blue Dragons will look to break another streak: 25 years without a state title, as the top-seed looks to continue its impressive run against an impressive foe.

New Canaan (8-2), Middletown's first round opponent is no usual eighth-seed, as the Rams have won four straight state championships.

The two teams will square off from Rosek-Skubel Stadium in Middletown on Tuesday night. Kickoff for the quarterfinal matchup is set for 6:30 p.m.