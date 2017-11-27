× Man has 200 coins, 100 nails and glass pieces inside stomach

INDIA — A man in India who complained of stomach pains, was found to have roughly 15 pounds of metal objects in his stomach, according to the NY Daily News.

Maksud Khan of Satna, Madhya Pradesh in India, made a trip to the hospital after experiencing stomach pains where doctors initially assumed it was food poisoning.

The Daily News said following an endoscopy, it was determined that the cause of the his pain was due to metal objects in his stomach.

Of those objects in his stomach, the Daily News reports there were 236 coins, 100 nails, dozens of razor blades, a 6-inch piece of a rusted iron shackle, four needles, and a few pieces of glasses.

Priyank Sharma, who led the surgical team, told International Business Times, “We were shocked to discover coins, nails and nut-bolts in his stomach. We come across such a case for the first in our career.”

He had been eating metal for a year but did not tell anyone,” A.P.S. Geharwar, head of surgery, told Times of India.

An additional doctor said they caught this problem in the nick of time.

“Some of the nails lodged had pierced his stomach, caused bleeding and resulting in loss of hemoglobin,” the doctor told International Business Times.

The Daily News said Khan was in stable condition, with no lasting damage to his internal organs and a promise from Khan that he wouldn’t do it again.