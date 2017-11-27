× Man wanted by Bristol Police Department

BRISTOL — Police are searching for Juan Serrano, 23, after they said he stole a car on November 6.

Bristol police said Serrano was at the Valero Gas Station located on Pine Street, when he noticed a 2010 white Dodge Charger (CT plates – 735YLO) left unattended and running as the owner entered the gas station.

“Juan was caught on camera entering the vehicle and driving away from the scene,” police said.

Police ask if Serrano or the above mentioned vehicle is seen, to contact your local police.