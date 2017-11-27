× Speeding arrest leads to large marijuana bust: State Police

CLINTON — A man stopped for driving over 85 mph was arrested on narcotics charges when State Police found more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car.

Mohammed Jones, 21, of Providence RI, was charged with reckless driving, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $100,000 bond.

Police said the car Jones was driving was observed driving over 90 mph on I-95 near Exit 62 in Clinton. When the trooper stopped the car, they smelled marijuana and the vehicle was searched. Over 9.5 pounds of marijuana was seized by police.

Jones was scheduled to appear in court Monday.