× State Police: ‘Tis the season for “Porch Pirates”

HARTFORD — Arr! Thar may be some Porch Pirates out thar lookin’ for yer precious gold dubloons!

At least that’s what State Police are warning about. We all know Christmas is the season of joy and laughter but it’s also the season for “Porch Pirates” who like to take whatever package is resting on your front porch all day while you’re at work.

These stories can’t be shared enough, unless you don’t mind the risk of losing the hundreds of dollars worth of gifts you got for your friends and family!

Police say to always TRACK the package, and ask that a SIGNATURE be requested when the package is delivered. ASK a matey (friend/neighbor/family) to receive it. PICK-UP at a shipping/receiving store or INSTRUCT that the package be left someplace other than the front porch!

You can never be too safe when it comes to protecting your cargo!

Yo-Ho-Ho!