State police warn residents of ‘tailgating’ this holiday

GLASTONBURY -- State Police are warning residents to beware of package thieves, or "porch pirates" this holiday season.

Many are using a technique known as "tailgating," in which criminals are tailing delivery trucks and then stealing packages right after they're delivered.

"As soon as drivers make those deliveries and leave the area, the porch pirate or the tailgater comes up, grabs that package off your porch, throws it in their car and takes off," said State Trooper Kelly Grant. "You have criminals that are shopping on your front porch," Grant added.

The Postal Service said it cautions its carriers to watch for anyone who seems out of place.

"We tell our carriers to be on the alert for suspicious people that are tailgating them," said David Mastroianni, Jr., USPS District Manager.

The postal service expects to deliver 15 billion packages and pieces of mail this holiday season.

UPS and FedEx are estimating a combined 1.1 billion package deliveries.

To protect those deliveries, the companies recommend sending packages to your workplace, or to a friend or relative who you know will be home.

But some residents are not very concerned at all.

"I live in a pretty quiet area, its limited access," said Maureen Campbell of Manchester.

"I've had packages on my little entryway there for... I have packages there now," said a laughing Patty Dillon

Consider opting for delivery signature, or request special delivery instructions, such as having the driver leave packages at a back door. You can also have packages shipped to your nearest FedEx, UPS or post office location for safe and easy pickup.