× Victim identified in fatal Waterbury crash; suspect arrested

WATERBURY — Police have arrested and charged a man after they said he struck a pedestrian with his car Sunday evening.

Waterbury police said they arrested Victor Manuel Collado-Paez, 32, and charged him with felony evading and operating without a license.

Police said around 4:15 p.m., Daniel Hernandez, 74, was attempting to cross West Main Street, in the area of 450 West Main Street when he was struck by Collado-Paez.

“The impact threw Hernandez a distance westbound where he became pinned under an unoccupied and parked Dodge Ram pickup truck in front of 460 West Main Street,” said police.

Police said Collado-Paez initially fled the scene of the accident but returned to the scene a short time later. Hernandez was transported to Saint Mary’s where he was pronounced dead a short time after.

“This accident is open and continues to be under investigation and updates will be provided as they become available,” police said.

41.558152 -73.051496