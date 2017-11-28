The 60th annual Grammy nominations are here

Posted 9:09 AM, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:11AM, November 28, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the award for Best Country Solo Performance for 'My Church,' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)