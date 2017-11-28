Conservative speaker arrested at UConn after altercation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS — A conservative commentator has been arrested at the University of Connecticut after a fight broke out during his speech titled "It's OK To Be White."

Wintrich's speech Tuesday night was cut short when a girl in the audience appeared to take something off the podium he was using and then started to leave, according to Stephanie Reitz, UConn spokesperson.

Reitz said no injuries were reported and no additional arrests have been made at this time.

Reitz added, "UConn Police also are investigating an incident in which someone broke a window in the lecture hall as the crowd was leaving and threw a smoke bomb inside. This led to speculation as to whether police had discharged tear gas, but that was not accurate - no tear gas was used or needed."

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit.

According to school officials, "The group is a student organization. UConn and the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) are not sponsors or organizers, and the event does not involve tuition or public money."

Wintrich, has been on a speaking tour of college campuses. His talk at UMass Boston was rescheduled to February according to the website Gateway Pundit due to safety concerns.

Reitz said in a statement,

UConn does not bar speakers on the basis of content. Free speech, like academic freedom, is one of the university’s bedrock principles. That being said, a particular speaker’s or group’s presence on campus doesn’t indicate UConn’s endorsement of the presenter or their message. Any student group is free to reserve on-campus space for a speaker or other program as long as the event adheres to UConn’s guidelines, which apply to all student groups and on-campus programming.

Posts on social media indicate that posters for the event were being torn down or modified.

The UConn College Republicans posted on Facebook in response.

