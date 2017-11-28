Drivers take advantage of gas giveaway in West Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN-- A web app and a local gas station gave away free gas Tuesday in honor of the holiday season.

The Gulf gas station in West Haven on Jones Hill road gave out $20 worth of free gas from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m., because of the holidays.

"Especially in the holiday season some people twenty bucks is a gift for their kid it's good on their table if we can give back that's what's best," said Marie Campbell who works for Gulf.

All people had to do to get the free gas was to download either the Gus Buddy app or the Gulf Pay app onto their cell phones.

"Twenty dollars is twenty dollars in my book it's like a early Christmas present," said Armond Serio, who drives to Connecticut from Maine for business.

"It costs me like one hundred and fifty dollars to go back and forth from Maine to here on business and stuff," Serio said.

Both apps are free to download--- and many felt it was a great way to get into the holiday spirit.