Fight breaks out at ‘It’s OK to be White speech’ at UConn

STORRS — Stephanie Reitz, UConn’s spokesperson, said speaker Lucian Wintrich, along with a number of students have been detained following an altercation Tuesday night.

The altercation occurred following a speech by Gateway Pundit’s Lucian Wintrich who advertised a flyer that features the title “It Is Ok To Be White,” Tuesday night.

Dark video but tear gas was let out – crowds rushing away pic.twitter.com/T4mDtxPIF6 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 29, 2017

Students rally outside of Schenker Hall as police and Lucian Wintrich are inside with the doors locked. pic.twitter.com/mtggpA4Yhr — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 29, 2017

Wow. As everyone leaves, Lucian Wintrich is grabbed by a crowd of students. Police immediately step up to break up the fight. pic.twitter.com/FOvW7UiNdg — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 29, 2017

As Lucian Wintrich walks in, you can hear the crowd booing pic.twitter.com/lIfnAKwpF4 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 29, 2017

Huge turnout at Lucian Wintrich’s talk called “It is okay to be white.” Lots of police on standby. pic.twitter.com/oQX4Jedfqf — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 29, 2017

According to school officials, “The group is a student organization. UConn and the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) are not sponsors or organizers, and the event does not involve tuition or public money.”

Wintrich, has been on a speaking tour of college campuses. His talk at UMass Boston was rescheduled to February according to the website Gateway Pundit due to safety concerns.

Reitz said in a statement,

UConn does not bar speakers on the basis of content. Free speech, like academic freedom, is one of the university’s bedrock principles. That being said, a particular speaker’s or group’s presence on campus doesn’t indicate UConn’s endorsement of the presenter or their message. Any student group is free to reserve on-campus space for a speaker or other program as long as the event adheres to UConn’s guidelines, which apply to all student groups and on-campus programming.

Posts on social media indicate that posters for the event were being torn down or modified.

The UConn College Republicans posted on Facebook in response.