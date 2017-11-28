First statewide debate for Governor takes shape in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The first statewide candidate debate for Governor took place Tuesday night with a focus on drug policy.

Several candidates were in attendance at the Yale event hosted by Connecticut NORML and Yale students for sensible drug policy.

The Democrats on stage were Middletown mayor Dan Drew, former commissioner of consumer protection Jonathan Harris, Republicans such as state representative and allergist Dr. Prasad Srinivasan and purple heart recipient Veteran, Micah Welintukonis.