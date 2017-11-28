‘Giving Tuesday’ aims to aid local charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Black Friday is in the books, Cyber Monday is now a memory and Tuesday marks "Giving Tuesday."

It is a day that jettisons the materialistic for the altruistic and, for local charities in Hartford, Giving Tuesday can make a big impact on the bottom line.

"The fact is, its been tough for charities in Connecticut lately," said Ryan O'Halloran, the marketing manager at Knox, Inc -- a Hartford based green community building organization that is responsible for beautification projects and the maintenance of two public golf courses in the capital city.

O'Halloran added, "The state budgets, the city budgets those are things all of us have to face and that's why Giving Tuesday is such a big deal to all of us."

At Camp Courant, the 123-year-old free summer camp for Hartford kids, they are already thinking Summer and Giving Tuesday plays prominently in those plans. Jessica Hinman, the community outreach director at Camp Courant said, "we want to keep camp running for another 123 years so Giving Tuesday is important to raise that awareness."

Major Jorge Marzan from the Hartford based offices of the Salvation Army, said Giving Tuesday helps their organization in many ways including the additional aid needed this year to help residents of Puerto Rico who have come to the area seeking help.

"We're helping with food, clothing and lodging," Marzan said. "Giving Tuesday gives us the opportunity to share with the community the importance of supporting local charities."

