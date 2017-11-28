Glastonbury PD: Psychologist charged with sexually assaulting patient

GLASTONBURY —  A psychologist is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted a woman during an appointment at his home office.

Glastonbury police arrested and charged Dr. Clark Allen , 83, with sexual assault in the 4th degree on Tuesday.

Police said the arrest comes stemming from an investigation by police where a long time female patient said she was sexually assaulted by Allen during an appointment.

Allen is being held on  $200,000 bond.

