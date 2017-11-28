× Hartford PD: Investigation underway after man dies in custody

HARTFORD — An investigation is underway after police said a man died while in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford police said around 2:09 p.m., they responded to 590 Wethersfield Avenue following a report of a man in distress possibly high or intoxicated and in need of medical attention.

“When officers arrived they found the man trying to jump out a window. The man appeared to be delusional and showing signs consistent with narcotics use. Ambulance personnel were already requested and responding,” police said.

Police said they attempted to verbally calm the man down.

“In an effort to prevent him from further injuring himself, the officers placed the man in handcuffs without the use of physical force,” police said.

A short time later, police said emergency medical personnel arrived. Police said the 44-year-old man was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m.

“This incident will be handled as an “In custody death” investigation. As a result, HPD contacted the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office. In an effort to maintain community trust the investigation will be handled externally by the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office,” police said.

No other details have been released.