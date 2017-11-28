Mostly sunny, temps in the 40s Tuesday; breezy and mild Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall we're looking at a quiet stretch of weather this week with lots of sun. The only chance of rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning. Also...temperatures will generally stay near or a little above average for this time of year (40s) with the exception of Wednesday which will be much warmer (50s).

Snow lovers will have to be patient...for now.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 53-58.

Thursday: Early sun, then increasing clouds, cooler; showers late at night. High: 50.

Friday: Morning showers, some clearing, turning breezy. High: 45-50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 45-50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler. High: mid-40s.

