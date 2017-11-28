Mystic Aquarium releases seal after nursing it back to health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTOWN, RI -- A seal rescued in Maine was released Tuesday after being treated at the Mystic Aquarium for several months.

The young female harbor seal, which was given the name Hydrangea, was released at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, RI. She had been rescued in Cape Neddick Maine in late September.

The aquarium said the seal was approximately four months old at the time of its rescue. She had pneumonia and "following months of routine treatment and rehabilitation, she was deemed fit for life at sea and weighed more than 50 pounds on release day."

The public asked to call the Aquarium’s 24-hour hotline at 860.572.5955 ext. 107 if they encounter a marine mammal or sea turtle in Connecticut, Rhode Island or Fishers Island, N.Y.