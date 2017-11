× Ned Lamont ‘considering’ run for Governor

HARTFORD — Ned Lamont confirmed with FOX61 that he is “considering” a run for governor.

In 2010, Lamont, a businessman from Greenwich, ran for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Connecticut, where he was defeated by Dan Malloy who went on to win the general election.

The Democrat said he will have a decision within the next few weeks.

