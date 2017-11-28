North Korea says it successfully tested new missile

North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Wednesday local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

NORTH KOREA —  North Korea says it successfully tested a new, nuclear-capable intercontinental-ballistic missile that could target the entire U.S. mainland.

The North’s state television said Wednesday the new ICBM was “significantly more” powerful than the previous long-range weapon the North tested.

The report called the weapon a Hwasong 15. The launch was detected after it was fired early Wednesday morning from a site near Pyongyang.

 

