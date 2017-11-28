State Police, passersby rescue New York man from car fire in Middlebury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURY -- State Police have released video of a car crash that resulted in a fire, and the people who helped rescue the 26-year-old driver.

On November 27th, after 2:35 p.m., troopers were dispatched to I-84 westbound near exit 17 in Middlebury for a one car crash. The car was off the roadway and on fire.

Sergeant Dogali of Troop G in Bridgeport was traveling I-84 westbound in the area on his way home from training and quickly arrived at the crash. Dogali was met by passersby who were attempting to remove the trapped driver.

Dogali used the fire extinguisher from his cruiser to put out the fire, however the fire continued as they rescued the driver.

Trooper McGeever and Welch of Troop A arrived on scene a short time later and were able to help Dogali and the people free the driver.

Once freed, troopers carried the driver to safety and the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

Two troopers were evaluated for minor cuts on their hands from the window.

State Police do not have the names at this time.

The video shows Dogali arriving on scene and work down to rescue the driver. Then, the video shows the three troopers pull the victim from the car and carry him to safety.