State to start providing reimbursements for testing of homes with crumbling foundations

HARTFORD – Governor Dan Malloy said the state’s testing program for homeowners in northeastern Connecticut with crumbling foundations can now begin applying to receive reimbursements for the testing of their homes.

A statement said, “The state is making $5 million available to provide assistance related the costs of testing foundations for homeowners, which will better provide the state with data related to the scope of the situation while providing homeowners with another level of financial relief.”

“The launch of this testing program marks a significant step forward in addressing the needs and concerns of homeowners affected by crumbling foundations,” Governor Malloy said. “From day one, we recognized the need to develop a better understanding of the scope of this issue while working with our partners in the public and private sector to provide property owners with some much-needed stability and support. I look forward to continuing our progress in providing relief for those affected by this natural disaster.”

Homeowners can begin applying for reimbursements now by visiting www.foundationtesting.org and submitting application. A phone line has also been established at 860-724-4277 to provide additional assistance.