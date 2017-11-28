× UConn College Republicans hosting speaker ‘It Is Ok To Be White’ Tuesday

STORRS — A speech by Gateway Pundit’s Lucian Wintrich advertised by a flyer that features the title “It Is Ok To Be White,” scheduled for Tuesday evening is causing concern at UConn.

The speech, scheduled for 8 p.m. in the Arjona building on the University of Connecticut Storrs Campus, is hosted by the UConn College Republicans. According to school officials, “The group is a student organization. UConn and the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) are not sponsors or organizers, and the event does not involve tuition or public money.”

Wintrich, has been on a speaking tour of college campuses. His talk at UMass Boston was rescheduled to February according to the website Gateway Pundit due to safety concerns.

Stephanie Reitz, UConn’s spokesperson, said in a statement,

UConn does not bar speakers on the basis of content. Free speech, like academic freedom, is one of the university’s bedrock principles. That being said, a particular speaker’s or group’s presence on campus doesn’t indicate UConn’s endorsement of the presenter or their message. Any student group is free to reserve on-campus space for a speaker or other program as long as the event adheres to UConn’s guidelines, which apply to all student groups and on-campus programming.

Posts on social media indicate that posters for the event were being torn down or modified.

The UConn College Republicans posted on Facebook in response.