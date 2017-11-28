× Willimantic Police seek suspect in armed robbery

WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police say they are on the lookout for a suspect following an armed robbery.

Around 12:45 a.m., police say patrol officers responded to an armed robbery at the Jeens Market (convenience store on Main Street in Willimantic.

Police say a lone man entered the store and forced the male clerk to open the register. A struggle then ensued between the clerk and the suspect.

During the struggle, the clerk was stabbed once in the leg.

The suspect then left the store and fled on foot.

The clerk was taken to Windham hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Police are describing the suspect as a Hispanic male, 26-32, wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket, and black ski mask.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Willimantic Detective Division at 860-465-3135.