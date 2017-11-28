× Woman arrested after embezzeling thousands from Winchester PTO

WINSTED — Winchester Police have arrested a woman after they say she embezzled thousands of dollars from the local PTO.

Police say they had received a complaint from the Winchester PTO at the end of May 2017 from the president concerning irregularities with the book-keeping records from a previous Treasurer, Jeni Shean.

Discrepancies with the records were later verified by a forensic audit.

After an extensive investigation by the police department, they determined Shean embezzled around $13,000 from the PRO during the years of 2013-2016.

Investigators interviewed Shean at her home in maine where she denied the allegations. However, they found numerous checks written for cash by Shean from the PTO’s checking account. Police then obtained a an arrest warrant.

Shean was arrested on November 18th, voluntarily surrendered herself into police custody after learning of the outstanding warrant.

She is charged with one count of larceny and was released on a $10,000 bond. She was arraigned in court Monday