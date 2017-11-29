Breezy and mild Wednesday; Cooler, late showers Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a sunny but chilly Tuesday, a quick warm-up is in the works for Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s tonight which is not nearly as cold as last night!

Wednesday will be breezy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will come through dry in the morning. While we are not expecting any rain, there will be a brief boost in cloud cover followed by a gusty northwest wind. Overall, it's looking like a great day to spend outside.

Temperatures will be back closer to average for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds on Thursday. There is a chance for some showers or a period of rain overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

Then it's back to sunshine Friday into this weekend.

We are keeping close tabs on an offshore storm for Sunday. But right now odds strongly favor the storm staying out to sea. We'll keep you posted in case anything changes.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 53-58.

Thursday: Early sun, then increasing clouds, cooler; showers late at night. High: Mid 40s.

Friday: Morning showers, some clearing, turning breezy. High: 45-50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Sunday: Sun and high clouds. Watching an offshore storm. High: Mid-40s.

