Cold night with temps in the 20s; tracking late showers Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOW! Temperatures were incredibly warm today, running around 15 degrees above average and close to breaking records.

Winds will diminish tonight and the cold is back as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

Temperatures will be back closer to average for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds on Thursday. There is a chance for some showers or a period of rain overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

Then it’s back to sunshine midday Friday and lasting all the way into this weekend.

It looks like the weather pattern will get a makeover by the end of next week. It will turn much colder and potentially stormy too.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, colder, winds diminish. Low: 20s.

Thursday: Early sun, then increasing clouds, cooler; showers late at night. High: Mid 40s.

Friday: Early morning showers, some clearing, turning breezy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Sun and high clouds. . High: Mid-upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.

